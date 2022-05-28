Prince Odi Okojie, Mercy Johnson’s husband, wins APC Rep ticket

Prince Odi Okojie, the husband of Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has won one of the All Progressive Congress (APC) House of Representatives primaries tickets in Edo State.

Prince Odi made the announcement on his Instagram platform on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

“My dear good people and Leaders of Esan North East and Esan South East Federal constituency, it gives me a great sense of gratitude to God Almighty for making it possible for me to emerge as the APC candidate in the upcoming election into the Federal House of Representatives representing the aforementioned constituency after the just concluded primaries,” he wrote.

Okojie went on to appreciate his wife and family members for their support during the campaigns.

Read also :Actress Mercy Johnson says school teacher maltreats her child due to concealed hatred for her

“This feat will not be possible if not for your kindest and surest support and prayers. It behooves on me to use this medium to express my sincere appreciation to God Almighty, my adorable wife Mrs MERCY JOHNSON OKOJIE for all your love and support, to all my family members, friends and well-wishers. I thank you all,” he added.

“In the coming days, I and my team shall be embarking vigorously on more tours throughout all the wards of our constituency, meeting with stakeholders(both leaders and constituents) so as to foster and deepen the already harmonious relationship that will bring about the very best ways of meeting the dire needs of the good people of Esan North East and South East constituency.”

“There is a lot to be done no doubt and with all hands on deck, we shall surely get to the promised land. THE MISSION HAS INDEED BECOME A MOVEMENT. PRINCE ODI OKOJIE APC Candidate, House Of Representatives Esan North East/South East Federal Constituency 2023.”

Okojie will be contesting for a chance to represent the people of Esan North East/South East Federal Constituency in the general elections.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now