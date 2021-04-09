PRINCE PHILLIP: Duke of Edinburgh’s death the end of an era – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday described the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, as the end of an era.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this in his condolence message to Queen Elizabeth over the death of her husband.

He described the Duke of Edinburgh as “a remarkable husband who had been happily married to the Queen since 1947.”

Prince Phillip died early Friday at the age of 99.

Buhari said: “The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is the end of an era.

READ ALSO: Husband of Queen Elisabeth, Prince Philip, dies at 99

“Prince Philip was one of the greatest and publicly recognisable international figures whose contributions to the Commonwealth will be remembered for generations to come.

“Prince Philip was a great man in his own right who made enormous contributions to philanthropic activities and charities especially for wildlife conservation and youth development programmes in more than 130 countries.”

The President commiserated with the United Kingdom government and members of the Commonwealth on the death of Prince Phillip.

Join the conversation

Opinions