Entertainment
Princess denies releasing CCTV footage on Baba Ijesha to media
A comedienne, Damilola Adekoya aka Princess, on Tuesday, denied releasing the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage showing how Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha, allegedly molested her foster daughter to the media.
Adekoya, who was cross-examined by the lead defence counsel, Babatunde Ogala (SAN), during the trial of Baba Ijesha for alleged child molestation at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, said she only gave a copy of the CCTV footage to the police.
The Lagos State government arraigned Omiyinka on a six-count charge of child defilement.
She said: “Blessing Nwoko and ASP Musa of Panti Police Station were handed over the footage on the instruction of the OC Legal, CSP Margaret Ighodalo.
READ ALSO: Baba Ijesha asked me out in 2013 – Princess
“They (Nwoko and Musa) were the Investigating Police Officers (IPOs) of the case at Panti.
“I never released the footage to the media.”
Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo adjourned the case till August 11 and 12 for the continuation of trial.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....