Princess slams Iya Rainbow for urging her to drop rape case against alleged paedophile, Baba Ijesha

Nollywood actress and comedian, Princess has slammed veteran thespian, Iya Rainbow for urging her to drop the rape charges levelled against her colleague, Baba Ijesha, real name Olanrewaju Omiyinka for allegedly molesting her 14-year-old ward.

A couple of days ago, the veteran actress Iya Rainbow in an interview with BBC Africa stated that Princess failed to yield her advice to drop the charges against the alleged paedophile, Baba Ijesha.

Princess has now responded to Iya Rainbow’s statement during the session.

The actress-comedian stated that she is furious with her older colleague for making the demand to drop the charges against Baba Ijesha.

Princess had this to say;

“Mama Rainbow, I am ashamed of you. You are not a good mother. I regret I ever respected you. I regret that I ever saw you as a mother and grandmother. You said you called for four days and that I did not answer you and that now they have released him,” she said.

“For your information, you called me just once, telling me that I should go and release him. You were instructing me and I never disrespected you. I even took my time to explain to you. You told me that Baba Ijesha called you to help him beg me that he has offended me. I then asked you if he told you what he did and you said no he didn’t.”

