Prison authorities deny claim health of Hotel Rwanda movie hero is deteriorating

Prison authorities in Rwanda have denied claims by the Paul Rusesabagina foundation that his health is deteriorating in Kigali Prison as he awaits trial over terrorism charges.

The foundation said on Friday that Mr Rusesabagina “continues to suffer from medical maltreatment as he is detained in Kigali”.

“In recent conversations with his family he has also complained of dizziness, headaches, and faintness, probably caused by uncontrolled high blood pressure and the conditions of his confinement,” a statement from the foundation reads.

However, spokesperson for Rwanda’s correctional services, Pelly Uwera told the BBC Great Lakes that Mr Rusesabagina was fine.

“What I can tell you is that he doesn’t even cough, he has no health problem at all,” she said.

READ ALSO: Hero depicted in movie Hotel Rwanda charged with terrorism

Mrs Uwera said that Mr Rusesabagina’s health is closely monitored because of his history with problematic blood pressure.

Paul Rusesabagina, who was portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, has been charged with 12 counts, including terrorism.

Rusesabagina, a government critic and leader of the opposition, Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change, was also accused of complicity of and forming or joining an irregular armed group.

Rusesabagina is credited with saving more than 1,200 Rwandans by sheltering them in a hotel.

His Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change is said to have an armed wing called the National Liberation Front.

Join the conversation

Opinions