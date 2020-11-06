Prisons generated N65m in 2020 –CG

The Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Ja’afaru Ahmed has revealed that the sum of N65 million has been generated by the Service in the year 2020.

Ahmed who revealed this in a statement issued on Friday also informed that 713 projects have been delivered by the Service across different facilities in the country between 2016 and 2020.

In the statement titled, ‘NCoS completed 713 projects between 2016 to 2020, generates 65 million for govt in 2020’, the Controller General said that the sum of N65 million earlier declared was generated through agricultural and industrial activities.

The statement noted that the NCoS boss made this known when he appeared before the House Committee on Reformatory Institution at the National Assembly to defend the 2021 budget appropriation on Thursday.

“NCoS Act 2019 says we should be generating revenue. As at September 2020, N65, 034,733.25 was generated from different sources and remitted to government,” the CG was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Efforts were on to boost the revenue generation of the Service with the approval of the Federal Executive Council for the launch of Aba leather and Garment as well as Kano shoe factories,” the statement added.

