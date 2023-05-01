Business
Private sector calls on Nigerian govt to suspend proposed new taxes
The Organised Private Sector (OPS) has appealed to the Federal Government to halt the implementation of proposed new taxes, stating that businesses are currently struggling to survive.
The federal government is looking at introducing set of taxes on various items, including beer, imported vehicles, and single-use plastics in the coming months.
OPS warned that if these new taxes are put into effect, it would lead to negative consequences such as increased unemployment rates, smuggling, reduced foreign direct investment (FDI), decreased purchasing power of Nigerians, and relocation of businesses to other countries.
In a statement issued on Monday by the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), OPS argued that the government should adhere to the previously agreed road-map for policy consistency.
Read Also:Nigerian govt earns N155.58bn tax payments from 10 banks
The group called on Organised Labour to advocate for a favorable business environment to create wealth for the collective good of all. OPS also urged the government to focus on up-skilling, innovation, and enhanced professionalism in light of the rapidly changing workplace.
The statement emphasized the need for a hospitable, peaceful, and productive environment for equitable distribution of wealth and social justice. OPS called on the government to reconsider its adherence to fiscal discipline to avoid endangering the fragile growth of the economy with tax burdens.
The OPS made these appeals on the occasion of International Workers’ Day, which celebrates the contributions of workers to the economy and social justice.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...