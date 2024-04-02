Pro-Aregbesola group alleges threat to ex-minister’s life

The Omoluabi Progressives Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has alleged a threat to the life of the immediate past Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola.

The group, which was established in August 2023 in Ilesa, Osun State, with Aregbesola emerging as its grand patron, in a statement by its Organising and Publicity Secretary, Oluwaseun Abosede, on Monday, insisted that there was a clear threat to Aregbesola’s life and freedom, pointing to an article written by Ismail Omipidan, the media aide to former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

According to the group, the threat to Aregbesola’s life could not be overlooked going by the previous attacks on him and his loyalists.

The caucus quoted Omipidan as saying, “Yet with the feeling of self-importance, he continues to wage war against the structure which brought him into the limelight. But let me say for the umpteenth time that if Aregbesola continues his political war against the party and persons that brought him to political reckoning, he may not survive it.”

It subsequently called on security agencies in the state to investigate Omipidan’s statement and prevent an attempt on Aregbesola’s life.

The statement partly read: “An article came out recently from Ismail Omipidan, the media aide to Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the immediate past governor of Osun State, titled ‘What does Aregbesola want from Oyetola?’

“We urgently draw the attention of the law enforcement agencies and all responsible individuals to the evident and explicit threats against the life and freedom of Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, clearly expressed in this hostile narrative.

“Omipidan’s assertions betray a deeper and more insidious conspiracy and subterfuge by his sponsors. For context, Omipidan and his sponsors are not only playing God which they are grossly incompetent and unqualified to do, but they are certainly hatching a very dangerous, sinister, and diabolical plan against Aregbesola, which must not be overlooked.”

However, in a swift response, Omipidan described the statement by the Omoluabi Caucus, linking him to an alleged threat to Aregbesola’s life as malicious and unguarded.

Omipidan, who said he has no history of political violence, said: “Only an unstable mind and character would accuse a person of my standing, who in the last two decades has no any record of political violence of an alleged threat to the life of a former governor, a former minister.

“As a journalist, my records of service in all the states that I have practised are open books. Those accusing me are only trying to dress me in a borrowed robe. They know those who are in the habit of using extrajudicial means by deploying non-state actors to deal mercilessly with perceived opponents.

“If this strategy is aimed at preventing me from pressing charges against Osun Defender and its reporters for lying against me, it has failed. I will press charges. It is going to be a long battle, but I am prepared for it.

“Finally, let me enjoin security operatives to be on the alert because my accusers might be the ones actually plotting something sinister against themselves and might just be looking for an alibi.”

