Pro-Biafra member arrested in Anambra over planned sit-at-home enforcement

The Anambra State Police Command has taken into custody one Friday Obeta, a member of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), for allegedly planning to enforce the May 30 sit-at-home order declared by the pro-Biafra group.

The sit-at-home was reportedly announced to honour the memory of those who died during the Nigerian civil war of 1967–1970.

In a statement on Wednesday, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, confirmed the arrest of the 37-year-old suspect.

According to Ikenga, police operatives recovered one motorcycle, a branded t-shirt, and an operational identification card of the proscribed organisation from the suspect.

Ikenga stated, “Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, Nnewi Sector, acting on credible information on how the proscribed Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra has set out plans to enforce sit-at-home on May 30, 2025, arrested one Friday Obeta aged 37 years and recovered one motorcycle, a branded t-shirt and an operational identification card of the proscribed organisation.”

Read also: ‘Be careful!’, Rudeboy warns fans about the dark side of social media

The statement further revealed that Obeta confessed to being a member and informant of MASSOB. He has reportedly provided useful information that is aiding ongoing efforts to apprehend other members of the group.

“The suspect confessed to being a member and an informant for the proscribed group and has made useful information that is aiding the investigation for the possible arrest of other gang members,” Ikenga added.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered officers to intensify their operations in light of Obeta’s confessions.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, charged the operatives to intensify their onslaught operations, given the suspect’s confessions,” the statement said.

“He further urged them to step up surveillance operations to thwart any unlawful gathering in the state,” it concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now