Pro-Buhari group backs sanctions imposed on AIT, Arise & Channels TV

The decision by the Federal Government of Nigeria to impose sanctions on three broadcast media stations for their coverage of #EndSARS protests has been lauded.

The decision to sanction AIT, Arise TV and Channels TV was commended on Friday by the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) which held that the position taken by the media platforms escalated the crisis.

The BMO in a statement issued by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and the Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, claimed the organisations breached extant regulatory guidelines.

“There can be no justification for Channels Television, Arise TV, and AIT to transmit footage obtained from unverified and unauthenticated social media sources,” it said.

READ ALSO: BMO replies Soyinka, says PDP not Buhari created divisions in Nigeria

BMO said the “amateurish conduct” only fell short of professional expectations.

It said their conduct “incited the youth to more violent behaviour”.

“They helped create a self-serving justification for the humungous looting spree that gripped many parts of the country. We commend the NBC for exercising obvious and strong regulatory surveillance over the broadcast industry and encourage the Commission to continue in this line”, the statement read.

Join the conversation

Opinions