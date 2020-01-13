Pro-Buhari group changes narrative, claims Buhari’s daughter used Presidential jet for assignment to represent her father

Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has claimed that Hanan Buhari did not fly the President jet to Bauchi State for a private visit.

The pro-Muhammadu Buhari group claimed she was on an official assignment to represent her father at an event in a town in the state.

Hanan has been heavily criticised for flying the presidential jet to Bauchi for a private event by Nigerians.

The Presidency, which earlier justified her use of the jet, did not say she used it for an official event to represent her father. It only said that it was normal for members of the ‘First Family’ to use the nation’s presidential jets.

But BMO, in a statement by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and secretary, Cassidy Madueke, claimed that the jet was used for an official assignment. It added, “In that circumstance, convention and protocol allowed her to use the aircraft.”

The organisation asserted that this had happened in the past, saying that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was only playing politics in its comment on the matter.

“Even if the opposition party did not fully admit it, members of the First Family are not barred from travelling in a Presidential jet, especially to an official function.

“In any case, PDP lacks the moral right to make this accusation because the party has a record of outright abuse and misuse of Presidential jets in its sixteen years in power at the centre”.

“There was hardly any time in the PDP years that aircraft in the Presidential fleet were not used like charter jets, contrary to laid down regulations. There were instances in the past where friends and members of the extended family of past Presidents were given access to aircraft in the Presidential fleet.

“One instance that easily comes to mind was when some of the aircraft were used to ferry guests for a wedding. This is aside from when a certain First Lady used planes in the fleet for shopping sprees with her friends.

“Now we have a situation where one of the daughters of President Buhari was running an official errand for her father but PDP chose to spin it as a private photography trip. This is a very irresponsible act meant to score cheap political points”, the group claimed.

