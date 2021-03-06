Pro-Buhari group charges opposition to profer solutions to insecurity not criticism | Ripples Nigeria

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has called on leaders in the country especially the opposition party Peoples Democratic Party to refrain from sharing antagonistic views, but rather consolidate the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in bringing solution to the security crisis in the country.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the group urged religious, civil societies, political and traditional leaders to work with the federal government to tackle criminal behaviours especially the raging banditry in the North-West.

The statement reads “We are shocked by the ridiculous comments from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on the tough but necessary decision by President Buhari to impose a no-fly-order on Zamfara State.

“The party once again is guilty of insensitive politicisation of matters of insecurity. At times like this, the least we expect from PDP and its leaders is to shelve their usual rascality and work with the government towards tackling serious challenges facing the country.

“It is unfounded for anyone to claim that the no-fly-zone directive is a technical State of Emergency. That is not the style of this President. President Buhari, after consultations with those who have the necessary expertise and understanding of security matters, took that decision in wisdom.

“It is important that we also state that each state, where issues of insecurity are being experienced, has its own peculiarities, and as such will be dealt with according to those peculiarities.

“Time after time, reports have shown that those who supply the bandits their logistics for terrorism do this via small planes and helicopters. The solution of declaring a no-fly-zone here is to cut off the supply of their weapons and logistics, and stop the transfer of the gold illegally mined, which happens to be at the heart of the criminality in the State.

It added, “We admonish the PDP to shelve its penchant for criticising without looking in-depth at issues. This is not the time for unserious politics. Matters of security are matters of the lives of people; President Buhari will not play politics with the lives of Nigerians”.

