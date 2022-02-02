Pro-Buhari group punctures Gov Ortom’s “lies” over payment of salaries

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has criticized the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom over what it described as his litany of lies regarding the payment of workers’ salaries in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed on Wednesday by the BMO Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, who slammed the Benue State Government for allegedly resorting to lies in order to embellish its reputation.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that an aide of the Presidency, Shehu Garba, berated Governor Ortom in a statement over his incessant criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

This resulted in a response from the Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Michael Inalegwu, who claimed the state government was up-to-date regarding the payment of salaries.

READ ALSO: Pro-Buhari group slams PDP chairman for ‘playing politics’ with Nigerian govt’s achievements

Nonetheless, the BMO accused the Benue Government of a “bare-faced attempt to mislead Nigerians, especially as what Mallam Shehu said in that statement can be backed by verifiable facts.”

The group said, “Our attention has been drawn to the text of a press conference addressed by the Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Michael Inalegwu, in response to a recent statement issued by the Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, titled ‘The Incongruence of Gov. Samuel Ortom.

“Rather than quietly lick his wound, the Governor got one of his aides to attempt to counter the Presidency’s claim on non-payment of salaries by categorically stating that he has cleared all salary arrears and is now up to date.

“We see that comment as a bare-faced attempt to mislead Nigerians, especially as what Mallam Shehu said in that statement can be backed by verifiable facts.

“We are aware that just about a month ago, the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) issued an ultimatum to Ortom to clear all arrears of salaries, pensions, and gratuities owed workers and pensioners.

“In response, the governor spoke about inheriting a N70bn salary and pension debt, and that he would explore ways of engaging Labour on the matter.

“So we reaffirm what Garba Shehu said about Governor Ortom not having any excuse to owe salaries and pensions, knowing that the state benefitted from Salary bailout, Excess Crude loan and Budget support facilities from the Buhari administration to all willing states,” the group said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now