Pro-Buhari group slams Northern elders over criticism of Nigerian govt

The Buhari Media Organisation on Wednesday knocked the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) over its criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The NEF had during the week accused Buhari’s government of ruining the Nigerian economy.

The spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, during the week insisted that the current administration would have completely wrecked the country by 2023.

However, in a statement issued by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the group expressed optimism that President Buhari would leave behind a buoyant nation, a more diversified economy, and better infrastructure in 2023.

READ ALSO: Buhari, a tribal president, has alienated many groups in Nigeria —Northern Elders

The statement read: “We know that the one-time super permanent secretary had in recent times been gallivanting from one TV station to the other to bad-mouth President Buhari and the ruling party, but we never knew it would get to the level of the mischief he displayed on Channels Television’s Politics Today recently.

“Dr. Baba-Ahmed’s vituperation on the programme showed that he is still bitter that he lost out in a local power play as an APC member in Kaduna State, though he was later rehabilitated by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, after the party leadership backed Governor Nasir El-Rufai rather than his APC-Kida group in 2018.

“We expect someone who had acknowledged the rot that characterized the PDP years to compare that period with what President Buhari has done in the last six years with an open mind, rather than allow the bitterness of his loss of privilege to becloud his judgment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions