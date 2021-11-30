Pro-Buhari group welcomes mandate to declare bandits as terrorists

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has lauded the decision of the Federal Government to tag bandits as terrorists in order to ensure the elimination of the scourge.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the BMO Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, who noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has not only shown qualitative leadership, but also respect for the Nigerian constitution, separation of power, and due process.

BMO made this assertion in the wake of the Federal High Court ruling in Abuja which declared the activities of these groups and other similar groups in any part of the country as “acts of terrorism and illegality.”

The statement reads, “Amidst pressure from the National Assembly, individuals and groups clamouring for the declaration of bandits as terrorists, the President did not just take laws into his own hands by ‘calling the shot’ but rather resorted to a democratic process; channelling the issue to the right quarters, the Judiciary.

“Initially, it was difficult to declare bandits as terrorist groups because, in the eye of the law, they are criminals engaged in killings, abductions, rapes, kidnappings and other related acts and offences. They have no political or ideological agenda, and so did not fit into any of the boxes that would qualify them as terrorists under the Terrorism Act.

“What the Federal Government has done is to take it beyond the Act and give it a new definition through judicial declaration, and by so doing, provide legal backing for the proscription of the bandit groups.

“Now, the Executive arm of government can enforce the declaration of the judiciary and go all out to decimate every bandit element operating in any part of the country.”

