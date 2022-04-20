‘Probe any aspirant who pays N100m for APC nomination form,’ HURIWA charges EFCC, ICPC

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Wednesday urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to probe the source of wealth of any All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant who picks the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms for the 2023 general elections.

The group was reacting to the outrageous N100 million the party put on its nomination and expression of interest forms for presidential aspirants ahead of the elections.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group insisted that only corrupt politicians could afford to pay such a hefty fee for a nomination form.

The statement read: “Anyone who buys the nomination form at such a scandalous amount should be arrested and handed over to law enforcement agencies such as EFCC or ICPC or the Nigeria Police Force for investigation on the source of the money.

“We were only just finished carpeting opposition Peoples Democratic Party for bastardizing the process of nominating its presidential candidate by inflating the cost of its nomination form to N40 million, little did we know that the politicians who run the Federal Government and have ruined the national economy will peg theirs at the extravagant cost of N100 million.

“This same APC government is unable to meet the funding obligations for federal universities and thereby has left millions of students of public schools to roam around in their homes due to industrial strike by university teachers for over two months.

“It is a shame that those who seek to govern Nigeria are made to cough out so much money to purchase forms just to signpost their original intention as persons whose only objective would be to first recoup their huge investments and to further impoverish the citizenry.”

