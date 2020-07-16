PROBE: Magu says allegations against him a case of ‘dog eating dog’

The suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has denied allegations of diversion of recovered looted funds and others levied against him.

Magu made the denial on Wednesday shortly after his release from detention that lasted 10 days at a police facility in Abuja.

It would be recalled that the suspended EFCC boss was arrested while making his way out of the anti-graft agency’s annex headquarters in Wuse II, Abuja and taken to the Presidential Villa where he has been facing a presidential probe panel headed by the retired President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.

While his detention and interrogation lasted, several ‘revelations’ came out of alleged infractions perpetrated at the EFCC under his watch, with the release of the report of an earlier probe panel constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari to audit recovered assets by the EFCC.

Magu however dismissed the allegations, saying they were orchestrated to tarnish his image and that of the EFCC.

“They are nonsense. They are mere trump up allegations to tarnish my image and that of the EFCC. I did not steal or divert or convert funds to private use. I read the allegations and I was shocked.

“I thank Nigerians for their support, they should not be discouraged. I am happy to be back, I believe the war against corruption is winnable”, he said.

He however vowed to continue to wage war against corruption whether he returns to office as EFCC boss or not.

“As for me, I will forever wage war against corruption. I urge Nigerians to continue to support the fight against corruption. They should not give up on the fight because corruption kills a nation faster than any other thing.

“It is not a personal fight. Whether I am EFCC Chairman or not, the anti-corruption war must continue.

“What I have gone through is a case of dog eats dog but I see it as one of those risks of the job. But we must not give up in any way”, he said.

