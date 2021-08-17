Probe panel yet to submit findings on Kyari – Police

The police on Monday night dismissed reports that the Special Investigation Panel (SIP) set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, to investigate the bribery allegation against the suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, has submitted its findings on the matter.

The IGP set up the panel two weeks ago to probe Kyari over his alleged involvement in a $1.1 million fraud by suspected fraudster, Abbas Ramon aka Hushpuppi, and four others.

The four-man panel is headed by the Deputy Inspector -General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Joseph Egbunike.

There were reports that the team submitted its findings to the IGP on Monday.

However, in a statement posted on its verified Facebook page on Tuesday night and signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the police urged Nigerians to disregard the reports.

The statement read: “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public that the probe into the alleged indictment of DCP Abba Kyari by the FBI, being conducted by the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP), is still ongoing.

“Members of the public are enjoined to note that the panel has not submitted its report to the Inspector-General of Police as being wrongly reported in some news outlet and online platforms.

“The Force hereby reassures the public that the outcome of investigations by the probe panel would be communicated accordingly upon conclusion of the investigations.”

