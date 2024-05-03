‘Problem no good o’, Cubana Chief Priest warns Nigerians to steer clear of EFCC

Nigerian socialite and celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has cautioned Nigerians to stay away from trouble especially when it has to do with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Cubana who has been in trouble with the Commission over naira abuse offences, was first charged at the Federal High Court in Lagos on April 17 on three counts of spraying and tampering with the naira notes during a social event at Eko Hotel.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of N10 million by Justice Kehinde Ogundare who adjourned the case until May 2, for a hearing of the preliminary objection and trial.

At the resumed sitting on Thursday, both Cubana and the prosecuting counsels of the EFCC agreed to settle the matter out of court with the trial adjourned to June 5 for the hearing of the settlement report.

Late on Thursday, the Instagram influencer took to the platform to advise Nigerians to steer clear of trouble.

While lamenting his ordeal, Cubana urged Nigerians to ensure they steer clear of the anti-graft agency as they won’t like the kind of stress the EFCC puts suspects through during trial.

“Court day, problem no good Oh.. @officialefcc No Dey Joke Oh !!!! Better stay away from their wahala, I’m sure you will not love to pass through this Kinda stress I’m passing through,” the king of Lagos nightlife wrote.

