Procrowdy secures Crowdfunding license to become 1st in Nigeria. 1 other story and a trivia

1. Procrowdy secures Crowdfunding license to become 1st in Nigeria

Nigeria’s proptech startup, Procrowdy, has secured a license from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a crowdfunding intermediary (CFI) company.

Head of Product Design at Propcrowdy, Williams Omoruyi, confirmed the development in a media release on Thursday.

The development makes Procrowdy the first platform in Nigeria to secure the license.

The startup bills itself as an inclusionary crowdfunding investment platform to enable individuals who earn minimum wage to access and climb up the real estate investment ladder in Africa.

The license will allow Propcrowdy to help investors tap into the real estate business for huge returns.

“At Propcrowdy, we are solving the twin problem of social impact and inclusiveness for those at the bottom of the pyramid and creating wealth and economic development for small and medium-sized real estate developers,” Omoruyi explained.

2. Elon Musk confirms restoration of Twitter after global outage

Tech billionaire and Twitter chief, Elon Musk, has confirmed the restoration of Twitter after thousands of Twitter users have reportedly been hit globally with an outage on the microblogging site.

Elon Musk confirmed the outage on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Significant backend server architecture changes rolled out. Twitter should feel faster. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2022

Prior to the recovery, many users reported challenged while trying to access their Twitter accounts on desktops or laptops during the outage.

Musk, in his tweet, attributed the disruption to changes in backends server architecture.

Trivia Answer: White Box Testing

White box testing is software testing in which the person understands the application design and source code. Using these insights, the person can run tests that reveal the most likely bugs or performance issues.

By Kayode Hamsat

