‘Produce Kanu in court or forget Anambra election,’ Group tells Nigerian govt

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Saturday charged the Federal Government to ensure that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is arraigned in court on October 21.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is a splinter group of the pan Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, headed by Amb. George Obiozor.

The group’s Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, made the call in a statement in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

He said the federal government’s failure to arraign Kanu in court would mar the Anambra State governorship election slated for November 6.

The IPOB leader, who is detained by the Department of State Services (DSS), was arraigned by the government on an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism, and illegal possession of firearms, among others at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Isiguzoro noted that the activist’s arraignment would end the unrest in the South-East.

He slammed the South-East governors for failing to address the challenges in the region.

The statement read: “The practical steps to ensure peaceful Anambra governorship elections devoid of any kind of violence and chaotic uneasiness is for Federal Government to produce Nnamdi Kanu to face his trials in court without further delay.

“We are ashamed to admit that some of the South-East governors are now spokesmen for the Presidential Villa. Their public postures and assertions depicted cajolery to the traditional norms and cultural heritage of what Igbo is known for.

“We are embarrassed by the way these governors grant interviews without any consideration of the negative impacts and consequences of their utterances to the public. These shows of shame must end instantly.

“We are disgusted by the discovery through the Governor of Anambra, Willie Obiano, that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in the know or approved of the presidential threats to declare a state of emergency in Anambra.

“Our suspicion is reinforced by these findings. There are also the possibilities that President Buhari is not aware of the wavering in the arraignment of Nnamdi Kanu in court, and the office of Attorney General should dispute the facts that the office had not been hijacked for rogue operations against the South-East.

“If Federal Government fails to produce Nnamdi Kanu in court on October 21, 2021, subsequently, it will be a breeding ground for various reasons why Anambra elections might be marred with irregularities and violence.”

