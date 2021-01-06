Prof Abayomi Fasina emerges VC of FUOYE

The Federal University of Oye-Ekiti has announced the appointment of Prof Abayomi Fasina as its newly elected Vice-Chancellor.

In a statement by the institution’s Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs, Adeyinka Ademuyiwa, who announced the appointment, said the decision was taken at a meeting presided over by the pro-chancellor and chairman of council, Dr Mohammed Lawan Yahuza on Wednesday

The professor of soil science who was the university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration prior to his appointment emerged after beating other candidates who contested the vice-chancellorship.

Fasina will succeed the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun whose tenure elapses on February 11, 2021.

According to the statement, Lawan said Fasina’s appointment would bring to an end the rancour accompanied by the selection process, urging other applicants to sheathe their proverbial swords and join the new Vice Chancellor to build the ivory tower.

“The Chairman then advised all applicants to sheath their swords and join the new Vice-Chancellor to build the University.

He also commended the outgoing Vice Chancellor for placing the university on the international grid of excellence, saying “you are going out with confidence and your head high up, I congratulate you”.

“I also want to put on record my sincere appreciation to other members of the governing council for their support and understanding,” he added.

