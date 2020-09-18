Prof Adaralegbe joins Babalakin to quit UNILAG governing council

A member of the University of Lagos Governing Council of the institution, Prof. Bayo Adaralegbe, on Friday, resigned from the council.

Adaralegbe’s resignation came just 24 hours after the institution’s Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin, resigned from the position.

UNILAG has been rocked by leadership crisis since the governing council removed Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the institution’s vice-chancellor on August 12.

In a letter dated September 18, 2020, and addressed to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, Adaralegbe said his continued stay on the UNILAG governing council would be “a serious dishonor and desecration of the memory of his father, Prof. Adeniji Adaralegbe.”

The letter read: “I wish to inform you of my resignation from the Governing Council of the University of Lagos with immediate effect.

READ ALSO: UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Wale Babalakin, resigns

“I was inaugurated along with other Federal Government appointees on April 6, 2017. In that period, Babalakin provided very strong moral leadership as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council.

“He kept scrupulously to the promise he made at our maiden Council meeting not to bid for, or be awarded contracts from the university. He actually did more.

“Those of us that were Federal Government appointees followed his strong moral leadership. Aside from a Samsung telephone set, an Ipad device, and the sum of N60,000.00 as sitting allowance per meeting, I did not in any way benefit materially, directly or through third parties from the University of Lagos, certainly a rarity by today’s Nigerian standard (unless of course one wants to add the admission of a few candidates that I requested from the university management).

“They have even turned my position on the Council as propaganda material, claiming that I lied about my state of origin in order to get appointed. My association with Dr. Babalakin since 1991, something that I am incredibly proud of, and which is very common knowledge, has also been weaponised by these people.

“Recent developments have, unfortunately, made my continued stay on the Governing Council of UNILAG very untenable.”

Join the conversation

Opinions