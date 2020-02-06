Professional Networking website LinkedIn is changing leadership. Meet Ryan Roslansky who will be the new CEO

Come June 1, 2020, Jeff Weiner, the current CEO of popular professional networking website, LinkedIn, will vacate the position, to end an 11 year tenure of remarkable business growth, and Ryan Roslansky, current Vice President Product will take over leadership to steer the ship of the business.

While Jeff Weiner will be remembered for building LinkedIn into a global tech brand that generated about $7.5 billion during his time as CEO, Ryan is one of those brains behind his remarkable success for the part the Vice President Product has been playing in the growth and expansion of the company.

It is interesting to first mention that Ryan Roslansky is Jeff’s first employee when he took over the CEO position in 2009 from the founder, Reid Hoffman.

Ryan rose through the ranks and now currently sitting as the global head of product at company. This way, he oversees all teams responsible for building and creating the next generation of LinkedIn products and experiences.

As part of his responsibilities, he formulates and designs strategies for improving LinkedIn’s products and services while building LinkedIn into a comfortable space for users and general business development.

Today, Ryan seems to be the best team player that can step into the CEO position as he has been instrumental to major growth in LinkedIn in recent times. He has also played key roles in the company’s customer operation where his contributions have sharpened the ease-of-use and enhancement of the networking websites.

It is reported that since joining LinkedIn in May 2009, “Ryan has held leadership roles across the R&D organization, helping to launch groundbreaking new experiences for consumers and customers.”

Among these ground-breaking inputs is the recent simplification of LinkedIn’s new desktop design and flagship mobile app.

Ryan’s footprints, as a product lead, can also be noticed in the launch of LinkedIn Learning, Newsle, Group, Share, as well as the debut of the company’s Influencer program and content platform.

Being a man of many parts, Ryan has also played pivotal roles across the company’s key acquisitions, including Lynda.com, SlideShare and Pulse.

Recall that in 2016, tech giant, Microsoft, bought LinkedIn for $26.2bn, going down in history as the largest acquisition ever made by the Microsoft Inc.

Turning back the hands of time to days before LinkedIn, Ryan once served as senior vice president of Product at Glam Media, and has also held various product and general management positions at Yahoo!. In 2003, while at Yahoo!, he spearheaded the acquisition of Overture, a promotional advertising and marketing services company.

Hence, like Jeff Weiner, the outgoing CEO stated, it seems LinkedIn has just started. And with Ryan come June, a lot is expected by the tech community from this veteran product strategist.

One fear, however, is that a CEO role might kill Ryan’s creativity and sense of product design where administrative duties can be very overwhelming. In the event of this, will Ryan’s anchor still hold?

