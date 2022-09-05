Professionals urge youths to develop digital skills for future relevance

Information technology and media professionals have called on youths to develop digital skills that will be relevant for future workplaces.

They stressed the need for youths to learn, practice, volunteer and build portfolios to increase their employability.

This was disclosed at a forum organised by Digital Africa, themed ‘Accelerating Talents for Industry 4.0 with Digital Skills’ held in Lagos.

Programme Director Nigeria, Digify Africa, Florence Olumodimu, advised youths to always be on the lookout for opportunities.

Olumodimu, speaking on the firm’s training programme, said “It gives youths a clean slate to rewrite history and youths that meet the requirements to be on the lookout for upcoming registration,” she added.

Chief Operating Officer (COO), Vyrus Digital Engagement, Deji Atunwa, noted that agencies are constantly looking for talents.

“Get skills and experience. Once you’ve gotten the skills, build your portfolio and grab the opportunities. Do not take NO for an answer.

“Consistency is the solution to employment. The government should be consistent with training and upskilling. More investment by the government, individuals to aid the growth of youths is the solution to unemployment,” he added.

Head of Growth, Stax, Peace Itimi stressed that there was no excuse for not learning, as free resources can be easily accessed.

Brenda Nwagwu of QVT Media, reiterating Itimi, said, “Resources and information are out there. There’s so much to learn. Take free certifications on CRM, product management, Cybersecurity, BlockChain engineering, UI/UX Designer, Project management are just a few training to start with.”

