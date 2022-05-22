Entertainment
Progress wins Nigerian Idol season 7, bags N100m grand prize
Progress on Sunday emerged the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 7.
He brushed aside competition from Zadok to take home a grand prize of N100 million.
For winning the competition, the young man will take home a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, a Bigi-branded refrigerator, and a year’s supply of Bigi drinks.
He will also record an Extended Play album produced by a leading music producer in Nigeria and a music video, a weekend getaway from TravelBeta, and a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12 months premium subscription.
The crowd went into ecstasy immediately after the show’s host, IK Osakioduwa, announced Progress as the winner of the contest.
The show started with 12 contestants who emerged from the preliminary stage.
One of the contestants, Banty was eliminated from the show last week, paving the way for Zadok and Progress to vie for the grand prize.
