‘Promise turned to despair,’ Northern Elders give damning verdict on Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’

A member of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Usman Yusuf, has delivered a scathing assessment of the Federal Government’s performance in the last one year.

Yusuf, a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), spoke on Channels Television’s programme, Sunday Politics.

In a stark contrast to President Bola Tinubu’s campaign mantra of “Renewed Hope,” the Northern elder argued that the administration has instead exacerbated hopelessness among Nigerians.

Yusuf painted a dire picture of a nation in distress, citing the widespread reliance on palliatives as a stark indicator of the government’s failure to address the needs of its citizens.

He said: “People have lost hope… Renewed Hope has turned into hopelessness.”

ThecTinubu’s presidency, which began on May 29, 2023, has been marked by controversial policies such as the removal of petrol subsidies and the unification of foreign exchange windows. Critics have roundly condemned these moves, citing surging inflation and an unprecedented cost of living crisis that has sparked protests and widespread discontent.

Yusuf’s critique goes to the heart of the administration’s economic policies, which he characterizes as “deception, destitution, and hopelessness.”

He questioned the government’s claims of progress, asking, “What have they done to benefit the ordinary people?” The answer, in his view, is stark: “In a span of one year, they have brought millions of people back into multidimensional poverty… they have pushed millions more children out of school because their parents cannot pay their school fees.”

As the Tinubu administration prepares to mark its first anniversary, Yusuf’s comments serve as a sobering reminder of the challenges that lie ahead. With the government’s policies under fire and public discontent on the rise, it remains to be seen how Tinubu will respond to these criticisms and restore hope to a nation in despair.

