Prophesy is not guesswork, Adeboye slams clerics

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has berated clerics who advance their personal opinions in the form of prophesies in order to deceive Nigerians.

Adeboye spoke on Saturday during the 2022 Crossover Service of the church held at the RCCG International Headquarters along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The cleric said, “I just want to give you a hint of what Daddy (God) says is in store for the New Year. There are all manners of prophets out there. So, you will be hearing all manners of prophecies in the coming days. I am talking to you my children, not criticising anybody. I have my duty to make sure I teach my own children.

“When God speaks, He speaks specifically. There is no may be or perhaps; He speaks. So, if you hear somebody prophesy, ‘It is likely one of the following people will succeed’, that’s not a prophecy; that’s personal opinion. When God speaks, He will say, ‘This fellow will succeed, that fellow is not going to make it’. That is the way God speaks; He doesn’t say, ‘It is likely’.”

Adeboye further disclosed how many people had sought his opinion on who would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He, however, said God had not revealed Nigeria’s next President to him, adding that prophecy is no guesswork.

Adeboye said, “For example, if somebody asks me today like many people are already doing, ‘Daddy, who is going to be our next President?’ The answer is: I don’t know. ‘How can you say you don’t know? You’re Daddy’s (God’s) son.’ He hasn’t told me yet. You don’t do guesswork with prophecy.”

