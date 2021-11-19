Prophet arrested for raping 8-month old pregnant woman during deliverance session

The Ondo State Police has arrested a self-acclaimed prophet, Festus James, for allegedly raping an eight months pregnant woman during a private deliverance session.

According to the state police spokesman, Funmilayo Odunlami who paraded the suspect on Thursday at the state Command Headquarters in Akure, the state capital, James had “unlawful carnal knowledge of the woman under the pretext of performing spiritual deliverance for her.”

The Police Public Relations Officer said the suspect committed the offence at the Agbabu community in the Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspect, Festus James, who is from Ibadan in Oyo State, went to Agbabu village via Ore, claimed to be a prophet and that the holy spirit directed him to have a three days holy ghost revival in a church in the village.

“The next day, the prophet claimed to have seen a vision concerning a 22-year-old lady who was eight months’ pregnant and told her to wait behind after the programme.

“He took the pregnant lady into one of the rooms in the mission house under the guise of delivering her from an evil spirit and had carnal knowledge of her. The suspect has confessed to the crime and will be charged to as soon as investigationsare concluded.”

The self-styled Prophet who admitted to his crime, however denied raping the pregnant woman, insisting that they had consensual sex.

“I had sex with her truly, but it was not rape; I did not rape her. I always went there for revival. But honestly, I didn’t know what came over me that caused me to do that. It was the work of the devil,” he said.

