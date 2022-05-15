Politics
Prophet Muhammad never killed anyone over insults, blasphemy in His lifetime —Gumi
According to renowned Islamic theologian Ahmad Gumi, the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (SAW), was insulted by non-Muslims on multiple occasions throughout his lifetime, but he refused to strike or even murder those who assassinated his character.
Gumi said this over the weekend while holding a religious instruction class in his Kaduna Juma’at mosque.
According to a report by PRNigeria, the prophet’s hesitation to avenge the insults hurled at him by non-Muslims while he was still alive was because he did not want to be labelled a killer.
He said this in response to the lynching of a female Christian student at Sokoto’s Shehu Shagari College of Education for reportedly making insulting remarks about Prophet Muhammad.
Instead of killing individuals over minor concerns, he believes that the best way for Muslims to express their love for Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is to follow his Islamic teachings and obey him completely.
According to him, both Muslims and Christians in Nigeria have decided to coexist peacefully, hence there are no religious laws in place in the country, which is a secular state.
“Hence, anyone who kills a non-Muslim who they have agreed to live peacefully with, will not smell the fragrance of Paradise for 40 years.
“If we think by killing Deborah, people who are not of the same faith with us will stop insulting our prophet, then we are in delusion,” he concluded.
