Prophet Odumeje’s prophecy on Anambra guber poll fails to manifest

Controversial Nigerian preacher and self-acclaimed prophet, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, aka Odumeje had predicted on Sunday, October 16 that the 2021 Anambra governorship election will not take place as scheduled.

However, the election went as planned on Saturday, November 6.

Prior to Odumeje’s prophecy in October, there was unrest in the Southeast region part of the country. Security threats in the region recently was a thing of concern; and many had expressed fear that the November 6 election might be bloody.

Despite the obvious security threats, the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) had maintained that the commission was ready to conduct the election as earlier scheduled. However, Odumeje had claimed while addressing his congregation on Sunday, October 16 that there will not be an election in Anambra; noting that he foresees violence.

Odumeje told his church members that he foresaw massive killings in Anambra. The controversial clergyman said he had been praying to God over the much-anticipated elections.

Watch him speak during his Sunday sermon below.

Despite Odumeje’s prophecy about the election, the voting exercise was relatively peaceful.

However, to ensure all votes count, the Nigerian electoral body, INEC, has announced that the voting exercise will continue today, Sunday, November 7 in all affected polling units, were the exercise could not hold.

Specifically at polling units with malfunctioning Biometric Voters Accreditation Systems.

