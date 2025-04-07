Protest against economic hardship, Rivers emergency rule begins in Abuja, Lagos

The nationwide protest against the current hardship in the country kicked off on Monday in Abuja.

The protesters led by members of the Take-It-Back Movement and other civil society organisations are also challenging the alleged misuse of the Cybercrime Act, and the declaration of an emergency rule in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

Among those seen at the protest ground was the Sahara Reports Publisher, Omoyele Sowore.

The protesters danced to music and carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Let Us Breathe,” and Stop the Repression,” among others.

In Lagos, the protesters gathered at Ikeja Under Bridge to express their displeasure over the happenings in the country.

The TIB, in a statement issued on Friday by its National Coordinator, Juwon Sanyaolu, said the protest would go ahead to stop the country from sliding further into anarchy.

