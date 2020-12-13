Protest breaks out in Katsina over abduction of students

Protest broke out in Katsina State on Sunday over the abduction of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Kankara Local Government Area of the state by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

Led by a woman who claimed to be one of the mothers of the abducted students, the protesters demanded the prompt rescue of the students whisked away by the bandits on Friday night.

Carrying placards with various inscriptions, which included ‘Government must speak out’, ‘We want our children back’ and ‘We want security in Kankara’, the protesters went around the school premises and some parts of Kankara town, chanting songs seeking the rescue of the abducted students.

In a similar development, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), on Sunday threatened to mobilise students and youths to go on protest in Katsina State if the abducted students were not rescued on time.

The chairman of the North-West zone of the group, Jamiu Aliyu made the threat at a press conference in Katsina on Sunday.

He said: “We condemn in totality this barbaric act and call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the culprits, we equally stress the inability of the government to protect those young, innocent, vibrant students from this horrible attack as uncalled for.

“Failure of the government to rescue the missing students within the shortest period of time, CNG will not hesitate to mobilize hundreds of thousands on the streets of Katsina state for a continuous protest, until the students are fully rescued, even if it’s going to cost our lives.”

