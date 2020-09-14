Latest Metro

PROTEST BY UNIONS: LASU shifts date for resumption of activities

September 14, 2020
PROTEST BY UNIONS: LASU shifts date for resumption of activities
By Ripples Nigeria

Following the show down by four unions in Lagos State University (LASU), the institution’s management has directed the students to go home and resume for academic activities next week Monday.

The Lagos State Government had directed that final year students resume today, however, the four unions which included the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) staged a protest and locked the Vice-chancellor and students outside.

Read also: Protesting ASUU, other unions lock-out LASU VC, students from entering institution

The Dean, Student Affairs, Dr. Abayomi Olumoko who addressed the students told them to go to their respective houses, while he said the grouse of the unions would be resolved before resumption.

“They would have solved the matter between now and Friday, so you are to go back to your respective homes, and come back next week Monday for activities,” Olumoko said.

He also said further information would be passed through the Students’ Union representatives.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */