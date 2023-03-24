Protest rocks Ondo community over kidnap of two residents by bandits

Youths of Uso Community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Friday took to the streets to protest the kidnap of two residents by bandits.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the victims were kidnapped along the Akure-Owo Expressway and taken into the forest.

Angry youths, therefore, staged a protest to demand the release of the victims.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo Police Command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the development, said men of the Command had been on the trail of the kidnappers to rescue the victims.

“Our men of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad have been on the trail of the bandits to ensure the victims were rescued”, Odunlami noted.

The PPRO added that the protesters had been peacefully dispersed and normalcy had returned to the area.

