Metro
Protest rocks Ondo community over kidnap of two residents by bandits
Youths of Uso Community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Friday took to the streets to protest the kidnap of two residents by bandits.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the victims were kidnapped along the Akure-Owo Expressway and taken into the forest.
Angry youths, therefore, staged a protest to demand the release of the victims.
Read also:Police arrests 30 for alleged violence, vote-buying in Ogun
Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo Police Command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the development, said men of the Command had been on the trail of the kidnappers to rescue the victims.
“Our men of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad have been on the trail of the bandits to ensure the victims were rescued”, Odunlami noted.
The PPRO added that the protesters had been peacefully dispersed and normalcy had returned to the area.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...