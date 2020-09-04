Protest rocks Osogbo over increase in electricity tariff, fuel pump price

A protest is rocking Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, over the federal government’s decision to increase electricity tariffs and fuel pump price.

The ongoing protest is staged by the Coalition for Civil Societies in the state.

The protesters gathered at Freedom Park, Osogbo, very early on Friday morning and took off from there into the streets of the Osun capital by 8:30am.

The protesters bore placards with different inscriptions regarding their grievances over the hike in the prices of electricity tariffs and petrol price.

According to them, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration’s approval of the new electricity tariffs and increment in the pump price of petrol remained the government’s “highest level of insensitivity and wickedness.”

There have been public outcries since the government announced the two price hikes early this week.

In the last three months, the Buhari government had increased fuel pump price severally.

In June, the price was increased from N121.50 to N123.50 per litre. In the same June, the price also moved from N123.50 to N140.80.

In July it moved from N140.80 to N143.80. Then in August it moved from that amount to N148 and then N150.

In September the price became N151 and currently at N162.

