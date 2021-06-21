News
Protesters block Abuja Airport road
Protesters, on Monday, blocked the Umaru Yar’Adua Way leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
The youths protesting under the auspices of #RevolutionNow made bonfires on the busy road, leaving motorists and commuters stranded.
Most affected were workers that live in Lugbe, Kuje, and other areas along the Airport road axis, who were finding their way to the city centre to resume work.
However, the operatives of the FCT Police Command have been deployed to calm the situation.
FCT police spokesman, ASP Mariam Yusuf said normalcy has been restored, noting that ‘the area is calm.”
More details later….
By Victor Uzoho
