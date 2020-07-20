Protesters clash at National Assembly over NDDC probe

Two groups of protesters have clashed at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, over the ongoing probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) being undertaken by both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The NASS Complex is currently under heavy security guard as a result of the clash between the Emerging Leaders Forum of Nigeria, supporting the probe by the federal lawmakers and the Niger Delta Development Initiatives, supporting the Minister of the Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio.

Read also: Chairman of Reps committee probing NDDC, Tunji-Ojo, steps down

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives are investigating the alleged illegal spending and mismanagement by the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC under the supervision of Akpabio.

Security operatives had to separate the two groups, to avert a clash.

One of the group led by Okeahilam Cherech, called for the suspension and arrest of the minister until the commission completed its forensic audit of the commission.

Join the conversation

Opinions