 Protesters storm Enugu assembly over ex-governors' pension bill | Ripples Nigeria
Protesters storm Enugu assembly over ex-governors’ pension bill

Published

3 hours ago

on

Some protesters demanding the withdrawal of a bill seeking life pension for former governors of the state on Tuesday stormed the Enugu State House of Assembly.

They were seen carrying placards that read, “no to political life pensions”, while chanting ‘solidarity’ songs.

The executive bill tagged, ‘Enugu State Gubernatorial Pensions Bill 2021’, was introduced for first reading last week Thursday.
Life pension for Gov Ugwuanyi, deputy? Why Enugu's exit benefits may stir big trouble

The bill prescribes 900 percent of a governor’s annual salary as monetary entitlements with a medical allowance not exceeding N12 million per annum to the wives of the governors.

Earlier, a South East sociopolitical group, the Save Enugu Group (SEG) issued a 21-day ultimatum to Enugu State House of Assembly to stop passage of the bill.

Opinions

