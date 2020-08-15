Latest Politics Top Stories

Protesters storm US Embassy over Kaduna killings

August 15, 2020
Protesters storm US Embassy over Kaduna killings
By Ripples Nigeria

A group of protesters on Saturday held a protest outside the United States of America Embassy in Abuja, in a bid to draw attention to what they said, was the persistent killings in southern Kaduna State.

The protesters said they were protesting at the US Embassy with a view to attracting the attention of the international community towards the spate of killings in the troubled region.

They also called for justice in Southern Kaduna, adding that they are of the view that the killings are unrelenting, even as they urged the security agencies in the country, to do more towards stopping the killings.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!