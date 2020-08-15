Protesters storm US Embassy over Kaduna killings

A group of protesters on Saturday held a protest outside the United States of America Embassy in Abuja, in a bid to draw attention to what they said, was the persistent killings in southern Kaduna State.
The protesters said they were protesting at the US Embassy with a view to attracting the attention of the international community towards the spate of killings in the troubled region.
They also called for justice in Southern Kaduna, adding that they are of the view that the killings are unrelenting, even as they urged the security agencies in the country, to do more towards stopping the killings.
