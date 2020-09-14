Latest Metro

September 14, 2020
Protesting ASUU, other unions lock-out LASU VC, students from entering institution
Four protesting unions of the Lagos State University (LASU) on Monday prevented the institution’s vice-chancellor Olarewaju Fagbohun, and students from gaining access to the school premises.

The unions involved in the protest were the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

The Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration had directed that academic activities for final year students resume on Monday.

The action was taken to protest the​ non-payment of the salary increment promised them by the Lagos State Government over a year ago.

