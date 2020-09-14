Four protesting unions of the Lagos State University (LASU) on Monday prevented the institution’s vice-chancellor Olarewaju Fagbohun, and students from gaining access to the school premises.
The unions involved in the protest were the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).
Read also: LASU students to resume in batches
The Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration had directed that academic activities for final year students resume on Monday.
The action was taken to protest the non-payment of the salary increment promised them by the Lagos State Government over a year ago.
- PROTEST BY UNIONS: LASU shifts date for resumption of activities - September 14, 2020
- Protesting ASUU, other unions lock-out LASU VC, students from entering institution - September 14, 2020
- Omo-Agege assures constitution review panel won’t kill any bill - September 14, 2020