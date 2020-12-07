Protesting youths attack Benue APC chairman’s house

The house of Chairman of Benue State chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) Abba Yaro was destroyed on Monday by some youths following the death of his guard.

According to an eyewitness identified as Dooshima, the violence ensued when youths in the area found the body of a young man who worked as a security guard in the Benue APC chairman’s house hung on a tree.

The youths destroyed windows, air conditioner and cars, in Yaro’s house

The security guard, according to Dooshima, was forced to cut branches of a tree torching high cable power, which eventually led to his electrocution.

Dooshima said, “The body of a young man – a security guard working for the chairman – was found dangling on the tree and we learnt that he was electrocuted while cutting the branches of a tree that is touching high tension wire.

“This angered the youths in the community, who invaded his house, pulled down the gate, and destroyed the house.”

Yaro added, “I woke up with noise from people this morning (Monday) that one of my security men climbed a tree to cut the branch and in the process got electrocuted.

“We were in the process of sorting out things when youths came in their numbers, pulled down the gate, and entered the house and destroyed it.”

The APC chairman commended Governor Samuel Ortom, who personally visited the house, stressing that the prompt intervention of the governor and police saved his people from attack.

Governor Ortom condemned the destruction of Yaro’s house by youths.

