Protesting youths attack troops over killing of three people in Kaduna community

Protesting youths in Kamaru Chawai in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday attacked troops, burning a patrol motorcycle while protesting the killing of three people in the community by unknown gunmen, the Kaduna State Government said in a statement on Sunday.

The state government had said in a statement on Saturday that gunmen invaded Kamaru Chawai where three people were killed with one other sustaining injuries.

In the statement on Sunday, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said residents of the community were angered by the narrative of an eyewitness on the killing, resulting to a protest.

According to Aruwan, a 77-year-old chief, Malam Jume Umaru, who tried pacifying the protesting youths, was “beaten to a pulp.”

He said: “The eyewitness informed troops that the killers were strangers from outside the community, and spoke English. On Saturday evening, however, some angry locals harassed the witness to change his earlier statement.

“In the process, some women attempted to burn his accommodation. The troops were able to stop the attempt and disperse the mob.

“The local chief, Malam Jume Umaru, 77, who tried to caution the protesters against the violent action, was beaten to a pulp. He has been taken into safe custody by the military.

“Also, the youth leader of the village and four others were invited for questioning, as calm was eventually restored. The Sector 7 Commander, Col. David Nwakonobi has moved to the location and reached out to critical stakeholders.”

