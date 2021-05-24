Protesting youths block Abuja-Kaduna highway | Ripples Nigeria

News
Protesting youths block Abuja-Kaduna highway
Protesting youths on Monday morning blocked vehicular movements at Suleja, a town in the Niger State end of the popularly Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.
The youths, mostly from villages adjoining the highway, were said to be protesting against the spate of attacks by bandits and kidnappers on their communities.
READ ALSO: NLC suspends protest in Kaduna, as armed thugs attack members
Ripples Nigeria gathered that they were angered by a fresh attack in the early hours of Monday during which at least 12 people were abducted in Gauraka town.
A similar attack occurred in the Kwakwashi community where one person was killed and 13 residents were kidnapped.
More details later…
