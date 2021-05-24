Protesting youths block Abuja-Kaduna highway | Ripples Nigeria

Protesting youths on Monday morning blocked vehicular movements at Suleja, a town in the Niger State end of the popularly Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

The youths, mostly from villages adjoining the highway, were said to be protesting against the spate of attacks by bandits and kidnappers on their communities.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that they were angered by a fresh attack in the early hours of Monday during which at least 12 people were abducted in Gauraka town.

A similar attack occurred in the Kwakwashi community where one person was killed and 13 residents were kidnapped.

