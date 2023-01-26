Protesting youths welcome Buhari to Katsina

Angry youths on Thursday staged a protest during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Katsina State.

The president, who was on a two-day visit to his home state, commissioned the newly constructed bridge underpass along the Kofar Kaura Road in Katsina.

Immediately after Buhari commissioned the bridge underpass, the youths, including hoodlums and students of public schools in the state took stormed the site of the project with stones and sticks.

In the uproar that lasted 30 minutes, the protesters threw objects at the project and chanted “we are not interested” in Hausa.

The timely arrival of police operatives returned normalcy to the area.

The president is expected to commission other projects initiated by the state government before returning to Abuja.

