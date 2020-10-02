 Protests greet Trump’s anti-immigration stance, planned US refugee cap | Ripples Nigeria
Protests greet Trump’s anti-immigration stance, planned US refugee cap

October 2, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The decision by the administration of President Donald Trump to lower the ceiling of refugees coming into the United States of America has been condemned by advocates.

The Trump administration on Thursday recommended a target of resettling 15,000 refugees in the US for the fiscal year 2021, which began on October 1, making it the lowest in the history of the US refugee resettlement programme, which began in 1980.

Reacting to the move on Thursday, Refugee advocacy organisations condemned the proposed drastic limits on refugee resettlement quotas, saying the move was an attack on legal migration, one of the founding tenets of the United States.

Such a low number does not reflect the global need for refugee resettlement, Sunil Varghese, policy director at the International Refugee Assistance Project, told Al Jazeera, citing a “historically high” number of refugees and forcibly displaced people.

“This is tragically low. It does not reflect the refugee crisis,” Varghese said.

Rather, it reflects the Trump administration’s consistent anti-immigration policies that buck decades of higher refugee acceptance in the US, Varghese added.

