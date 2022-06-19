News
Protests rock Adoration ground over ban on Fr Mbaka’s ministry
The aftereffects of the ban on Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the overseer of Adoration Ministry, over his criticism of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, continued wirh protests by worshippers at the church on Sunday.
Earlier on Saturday, Fr. Mbaka shut down activities at the Adoration Ministry.
This came after the Catholic Diocese of Enugu banned its members from attending “all religious and liturgical activities” at the Adoration Ministry of Rev. Fr. Mbaka.
According to the Diocese, this was due to persistent disobedience to canonical laws by the priest.
The Catholic Bishop of Enugu, Callistus Onaga, said in a statement that Mbaka had continuously flouted the church’s rules, stressing that it would no longer condone the his excesses.
This was in the aftermath of a comment by Father Mbaka who said that a former governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi was a stingy man, who would never become president of the country.
However, many worshippers, in support of Mbaka, came out in protest at the parish’s ground on Sunday.
Brandishing leaves in a display of solidarity, they berated Fr Onaga for prohibiting activities at the Adoration Ministry, with chants of “no more Onaga.”
Meanwhile, Mbaka published a statement on Facebook to his supporters, alerting them that the Ministry’s programs will no longer be held.
