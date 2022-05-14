Protests rock Sokoto over arrest of suspects in Deborah killing (Video)

There were protests in some parts of Sokoto State on Saturday, as some youths took to the streets to demand the release of two suspects who were arrested by the police over the killing of a student, Deborah Samuel, for alleged blasphemy.

The protesters were demanding for the release of the arrested suspects while claiming that they did nothing wrong in participating in the extra-judicial killing of the student.

More to come…

