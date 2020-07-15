‘Proud & grateful’ – Balogun reacts to Wigan’s historic thrashing of Hull City

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun has reacted to his club’s historic feat in the English Championship on Tuesday night.

Wigan Athletic hammered Hull City 8-0 in a game that appeared totally one-sided as the hosts scored seven even before halftime at the DW Stadium.

Balogun, who joined the club on a permanent basis last month after a six-month loan stay from Brighton, returned to the starting eleven for the game.

“Back with a bang 💥 whatever happens: I’m proud & grateful to be part of THIS team at that time!” the defender wrote on Twitter after the victory.

“The character of the team is simply amazing & I wouldn’t want to miss it! This win is for everybody working for, supporting and loving this club!” he added.

The victory was Wigan’s biggest league win in history.

They also became the first team to score eight goals or more at home in a single match in the English second-tier since Manchester City in November 1987 (10-1 against Huddersfield).

Balogun, who has now made nine appearances for Wigan since January, featured for 78 minutes in the game before he was replaced by Alex Dobre.

Wigan are on 13th position in the Championship while Hull are in the relegation zone in 22nd spot.

