‘Prove that I threatened you and get N100m,’ Omokri replies mother of assaulted Deeper Life college student

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the life-threatening allegation leveled against him by the mother of Don Davis, the assaulted student of the Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Deborah Okezie.

Omokri, who reacted to Okezie’s accusation via his Twitter handle on Thursday, said at no time did he threatens the woman and challenged her to prove the allegation.

He promised to give the woman N100million, the same amount she is demanding from the school for assaulting her 11-year-old son if she could substantiate the claim.

Omokri wrote:

“I have never called Don Davis’ mother or communicated with her in any way shape or form and I will pay the ₦100 million she demanded from Deeper Life if she proves I threatened her.”

Okezie, who has been on social media in the last few weeks demanding justice for her son, had in a video posted on her Twitter handle, alleged that Omokri and some members of Deeper Life Church had been calling her and threatening her life if she refused to withdraw the case against the church.

Okezie said Omokri called and asked her to apologize to the church in newspapers and television.

